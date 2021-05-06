Ossoff speaks about American Rescue Plan during visit to Kings Bay

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff on Wednesday spent the day with the leaders of Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base.

While there, he spoke about the American Rescue Plan.

Ossoff says Camden County will receive $10.5 million for its local government. On top of that, the county’s school district will receive almost $16 million as part of the stimulus.

“Through the American Rescue Plan, to ensure that the schools can remain open safely, to invest in a great start to the next school year -- I know this has been a really tough year for parents and students,” Ossoff said. “And that’s why we’re delivering these nearly $16 million for Camden County Public Schools.”

Ossoff planed to visit Valdosta on Thursday to inspect the city’s new micro transit program. He’s also expected to talk with leaders on efforts to expand transit options in the state.