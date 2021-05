Glynn County approves plan for new film studio

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A film studio could be coming to Glynn County after commissioners approved zoning for the complex.

The Brunswick News reported plans for the studio to contain three 90,000-square-foot buildings. The owners will also build a water tower and water treatment facility at the site north of Brunswick.

The development is also supposed to contain townhomes.

Property owner Fred Barber said residents of a mobile home park at the New Hope Plantation site will be relocated at no cost to them. He says residents will also have the option of moving into one of the newly constructed townhomes.

“They can stay until the new units are available,” he said. “We’re not going to throw them out.”

Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig said the studio would open Glynn County to more film projects, aiding the local economy.

The Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau has a film office that works with Georgia Camera Ready Commission helping filmmakers find shooting locations in St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, and Brunswick.