Officer hospitalized in 1 of 2 South Georgia shootouts with police

ALBANY, Ga. – One man is dead and an Adel police officer is hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire early Saturday morning in Adel, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. That incident comes just more than 24 hours after a shootout between a suspect and police in Albany that left one man dead.

GBI agents are investigating both police-involved shootings.

In the most recent incident, two officers with the Adel Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car at 2:15 a.m. Saturday. The officers saw a man, later identified as Steve Newsome, 31, of Adel, in the passenger seat of the car. The GBI said as Newsome got out of the car, there was an exchange of gunfire.

One of the officers was struck multiple times and was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center. She is currently in stable condition.

Newsome was also struck multiple times but was able to run a short distance. Officers caught up with Newsome and administrated CPR until EMS/Fire arrived, but Newsome died on the scene.

Ad

Please join our family in praying for the Adel Police Department Officer wounded in the line of duty earlier this morning. https://t.co/wVa3XZ84kK — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 22, 2021

GBI also was called in investigate a shootout early Friday morning where Albany officers responded to a report of a shooting, finding a man shot in the head. That man was taken to a hospital in Macon.

While officers were investigating, GBI says the man suspected in the shooting, 23-year-old Kortnee Lashon Warren, was spotted with a gun in his hand. Investigators say that officers ordered Warren to drop the gun, but that Warren instead aimed at officers and began shooting.

Albany officers shot back and hit Warren, who later died at a hospital.

No officers were injured.