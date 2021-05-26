Ware County swamp fire burns beyond perimeter

WAYCROSS, Gal. – A controlled burn in Ware County on Tuesday got out of control late in the day, consuming over 600 acres, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

The fire initiated by Ware County Emergency Management near Mile Marker 7 of U.S. 1, south of Waycross, jumped a boundary due to a sudden wind shift. Some structures near an old goad farm were threatened, but crews plowed around them and no structures were lost.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the Ware Swamp Perimeter Road Fire was under control by 11 p.m. Tuesday but crews were returning to check on hot spots. The fire burned about 125 acres beyond the intended boundary.