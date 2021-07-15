I-16 shut down between Savannah, Macon after crash causes bridge to shift 6 feet

I-16 is closed from Exit 71 to Exit 78 in Treutlen County after a truck hit the GA-86 bridge and it shifted it 6 feet.

SOPERTON, Ga. – The interstate that connects the Atlanta area to the Georgia coast is closed in both directions after a crash shifted the knocked a bridge offline, authorities said Thursday.

A detour is in place for Interstate 16 bridge after a truck struck the bridge Thursday morning, The Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The crash caused the bridge to shift about six feet, the agency said. It shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its concrete base. GDOT said engineers were assessing how to make repairs and there is no timeframe to get the bridge open again.

I-16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

The bridge is about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.