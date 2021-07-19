Georgia man awaits possible exoneration of double murder charges

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. – A man who spent more than 20 years in prison for the murders of a Camden County couple will face a judge this afternoon, he hopes for the last time.

“I said I was going to pray my way out of here,” Dennis Perry said as he walked out of the Coffee County Correctional Facility in July 2020. “That’s what I have done.”

Perry was accused of murdering deacon Harold and Thelma Swain inside a Waverly, Georgia church in 1985. Perry was arrested for the murders in 2000 and convicted in 2003, despite his alibi showing it would be virtually impossible to be in Camden County at the time of the crime.

Perry worked in the metro Atlanta area and didn’t leave his job until after 5:30 p.m. The shootings occurred at 8:40 p.m. It’s just one piece of evidence in a swath of maneuvers that led Perry behind bars for a crime he did not commit.

Perry’s conviction may have never been overturned if not for the Georgia Innocence Project.

In March of 2020 investigators with the Georgia Innocence Project present DNA from a hair sample, voluntarily given by Gladys Sparre, the mother of Erik Sparre, a one-time suspect in the case. Erik Sparre’s hair turned a perfect match for hairs in a pair of glasses found inches from the bodies of the Swain’s.

Most importantly, DNA evidence from the sample of hair match excluded Perry.

One month after, Perry’s attorneys filed an extraordinary motion for a new trial in light of this newly discovered DNA evidence. In July 2020, a judge granted the request for a new trail and Perry has been out of prison on his own recognizance since July 2020.

Almost a year to the day, he will find out if he will be exonerated.

Meanwhile, GBI investigators have re-opened the case into the murder of the Swains. They exhumed the body of Harold Swain last year, but there has not been an update on the case since.