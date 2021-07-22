COVID-19 spike in Southeast Georgia forces delay of wellness fair

With a growing number of positive coronavirus cases and hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Southeast Georgia Health System decided to postpone its Health & Wellness Fair that was scheduled for Saturday until further notice.

One month ago, on June 22, the Health System had only five COVID-19 inpatients. That number has significantly increased and there are now 22 inpatients on the Brunswick Campus and 15 on the Camden Campus.

“Due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases, we believe this decision to postpone the health fair is in the best interest of our community,” says Michael Scherneck, president and CEO, Southeast Georgia Health System. “We apologize to our vendors and community members who were looking forward to the event and will reschedule when we believe it is safe to do so without risking the health of our team members and community.”

Southeast Georgia Health System offers COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines for all individuals age 12 and older. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted. To learn more or to make an appointment, visit sghs.org/covid19-vaccine. Vaccines are also available without an appointment at many pharmacy chains, including Winn-Dixie and Walmart stores.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free.

“While a small percentage of patients are testing positive for COVID-19 after having been fully vaccinated, the majority of those patients are experiencing milder symptoms than unvaccinated patients,” says Scherneck. “The vaccine is still the most effective way to prevent this dreadful disease. We strongly encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The Health System urges the community to social distance and wear face coverings when in public to assist in reducing the spread of the virus. The following tips will also help prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as other respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneezes with a tissue or sneeze into your elbow. Throw the tissue in the garbage and make sure to clean your hands afterward.

Avoid close contact with people who are showing symptoms of illness.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 symptoms or the vaccine should call the Health System’s free screening hotline at 912-466-7222.