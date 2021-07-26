Savannah reinstates indoor mask mandate

File photo from April 2020 as Shannon Stafford styled the hair of Ebony Housey at her salon in Savannah.

SAVANNAH, Ga – Mayor Van Johnson announced Monday everyone in Savannah -- even those vaccinated -- must now wear masks any time they are indoors with people who are not members of their immediate families.

The mayor said based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicators and threshold, the community transmission in Savannah and the Chatham County area is considered high.

Johnson said his order doesn’t apply to schools and colleges, but called on them to do the same, saying rates of COVID-19 have roughly tripled in Chatham County in the last two weeks.

The county saw a big spike in new cases at the end of last week according to state Department of Public Health data, pushing transmission rates to levels last seen in March. Reported new cases are roughly nine times where they were when they bottomed out in late June.

Statewide case rates in Georgia are almost five times as high as they were in late June and vaccination rates remain low. While more than 40% of people in Chatham County have had at least one dose -- near the state average of 45% -- other Southeast Georgia counties are remarkably low. Fewer than 10% of the residents of Bratley and Charlton counties have had a shot and Camden and Ware counties are below 40% for vaccinations.

St. Louis and Provincetown, Massachusetts, also reinstated indoor mask mandates this, joining Los Angeles, which began requiring masks earlier this month.