Georgia Power employees collect several gallons of trash at Tybee Clean Beach Project

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – Those who work hard just worked harder to clean our environment.

Georgia Power employees volunteered at the Tybee Clean Beach Project and filled six five-gallon buckets with trash from around the pier in less than two hours.

The local Citizens of Georgia Power employee volunteer chapter participated in two additional beach clean ups earlier this year.

In 2020, Citizens’ members logged more than 55,000 hours of service equal to $1.5 million, according to a release.

Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers is a grass-roots organization made up of volunteers that sweep Tybee’s beaches free of trash on a regular basis, often weekly.

Click here for more information.