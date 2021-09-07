Missing 20-year-old Brunswick man found dead of gunshot wound

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Within 90 minutes of a 20-year-old man being reported missing early Tuesday morning, officers found his body a few blocks away, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Jarvis Denmark was reported missing at 4:11 a.m. from Third Street just west of Altama Avenue. At 5:26 a.m., police found his body dead of an apparent gunshot wound about six blocks east of Altama Avenue.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist with the investigation. Denmark’s body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This case is ongoing. Anyone with additional information are urged to contact Detective Carla Futch with the Brunswick Police Department at 912-279-2641 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.