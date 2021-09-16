Helicopter with 3 people on board crashes in Middle Georgia forest

Helicopter down in deep woods in Middle Georgia.

A helicopter with three people on board that crashed Wednesday night in a national wildlife preserve in Middle Georgia was located about noon Thursday, federal authorities said.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said the helicopter was a Robinson R66, a five-seat chopper capable of flying 160 miles an hour and traveling up to 400 miles. It disappeared over the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge, north of Macon, during a rainstorm.

One law enforcement source said there were possibly three people aboard the chopper — a pair of pilots and a passenger — and that the flight may have originated in Florida, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

As of late Thursday, there was no word on if anyone survived the crash.

A woman who lives nearby told The Telegraph her husband heard a low-flying aircraft over their house about 8:30 p.m. and felt like something was wrong.

“It was flying really low,” April Seabolt told the newspaper.

Local rescue crews set up a command post at the nearby Enon Baptist Church, and Seabolt went there Thursday to tell authorities what she knew about the crash.

The NTSB and FAA will investigate the crash, and the NTSB will provide updates, Duncan said.