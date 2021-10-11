Did you see it? Fireball falls over Southeast Georgia Sunday night, NASA confirms

DID YOU SEE IT?☄️ NASA confirms a meteor was spotted over southeast Georgia last night. Glenn S. shared this video with News4Jax. His backyard camera caught the falling fireball in Kingsland, Georgia. NASA says the meteor appeared and moved northwest at 45,000 miles an hour. It burned up in the southeast corner of Toombs County.

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. – A meteor was spotted falling over southeast Georgia Sunday night, just past 10 p.m., NASA confirmed.

The fireball was also detected -- at extreme range -- by NASA meteor cameras in north Georgia, North Carolina and Florida.

NASA said the fireball appeared and moved northwest at 45,000 miles an hour.

It burned up about 23 miles above Sanders Road near Providence Missionary Baptist Church, in the southeast corner of Toombs County.

“At its peak, the meteor’s brightness rivaled that of the Full Moon, which indicates it was caused by an asteroid fragment about 8 inches in diameter with a weight of 20 pounds,” NASA said.

The fireball was also seen from space.