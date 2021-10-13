West Nile virus found in mosquitos in St. Marys

With the West Nile virus detected in a sample of mosquitos collected this week in St. Marys, the Camden County Health Department is urging people to step up their protection against mosquito bites.

Health officials said that detection is an indication that the virus is actively circulating in local mosquito populations and the West Nile virus can be transmitted to a human by a bite of an infected mosquito. There has been one confirmed human case of WNV in Georgia, although it was not in the Coastal Health District.

Camden County Mosquito Control Services has increased prevention measures in the area and is urging residents to follow the “5 Ds” of mosquito bite prevention:

Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Drain – Empty any outdoor containers holding standing water because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, please visit the Coastal Health District’s website.