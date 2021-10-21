After dozens questioned, only 15 advance to pool of 64 potential jurors needed in Arbery slaying trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Georgia judge has deemed that 15 of more than 50 Glynn County residents interviewed over three days are qualified to serve on a jury that will decide the fate of three Glynn County men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Dozens more will be needed before a final jury of 12 jurors and four alternates can be picked to hear the case. Hundreds of more potential jurors are still to be questioned and only 20 are being screened each day. Court officials expect the process could take six or seven more days to select a pool of 64 before the second round of jury selection can begin.

Graphic video of Arbery’s slaying in February 2020 sparked a national outcry. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with murder. Defense attorneys insist they committed no crimes.

Before the fourth day of jury selection began Thursday, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley heard a motion from media outlets asking for the partial gag order on the attorneys in the case to be lifted.

The order prohibits attorneys from discussing evidence the judge already decided can’t be brought up in the trial like Ahmaud Arbery’s mental health records. The attorney for multiple TV stations says their concern is the gag order isn’t clear on what is prohibited and that it’s unconstitutional and only to be used as a last resort.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told the judge that attorneys for the three defendants have done interviews with the media since the order was imposed and did so without violating it.

The judge didn’t make a ruling on this but said he’ll issue a written order later.