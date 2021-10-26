GBI searching for man wanted in Folkston murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation ajnd the Folkston Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a 33-year-old man who they identify as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Javarr Nelson on August 1 at Nelson’s home in Folkston.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Roberson charging him with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Robertson is described as a Black man with brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inch tall, weighing 215 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning Roberson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Folkston police at 912-496-2563, the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198, submit a tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov.submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.