Judge rules ‘Justice for Ahmaud’ signs, supporters can stay outside courthouse

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A defense motion seeking to limit signs and demonstrations outside the Glynn County Courthouse where three men are on trial in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery was denied Tuesday morning by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley.

Walmsley said to do so would deny those outside the courtroom their First Amendment rights.

“I will note when I came in this morning, it has been relatively quiet on the courthouse steps,” Walmsley said. “There have been individuals who’ve come over the last week or so. I checked in with the sheriff a week ago. No problems. No reported arrests. No issues.”

Since the trial began last Monday, there have been anywhere from 10 to over 100 people sitting on the lawn -- some holding signs, some chanting, “Justice for Ahmaud.”

Kevin Gough, the defense attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan, had argued that people showing their support for the 25-year-old shot and killed in February 2020, should not be allowed to gather outside the courthouse, saying it reflects an “effort to intimidate or influence jury.” He wants to have the area restricted along certain streets surrounding the building.

“We need to restrict the access to the jurors in this case,” Gough argued.

In his argument, Gough showed the court four aerial photos of the crowd on the lawn of the courthouse and a screenshot of a reporter with MSNBC interviewing with Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery’s mother and mentioning a Merritt’s Twitter post that read “Register to vote, show up for jury duty, and remember the phrase ‘I can be fair.’”

After 5 days, court halfway to needed jury pool

Across the street from the courthouse, a First Amendment Rights stage was erected on Friday. It’s a place where people can speak about the feelings on the case, chant, etc. But the sheriff told News4Jax this morning that any restriction of people expressing their opinion anywhere on public property would be an infringement of their constitutional rights.

Last Thursday, when the motion to ban the demonstrations was filed, Gough said: “The due process rights of our clients in this context outweigh the First Amendment rights of those who want to see our clients convicted.”

“We not doing nothing out here to hurt nobody, ”Ahmaud Arbery’s aunt, Ruby Arbery, said last week. “Everything we doing out here is for justice, peace, love and support.”

Also Tuesday morning, the judge heard arguments from Laura Hogue, who is representing Gregory McMichael, asking Walmsley to approve three additional questions defense attorneys would like to ask prospective jurors: