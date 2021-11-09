2 Georgia police officers die days after separate shootings

Jackson County Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall and Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai were both shot last week responding to domestic calls.

Two Georgia law enforcement officers from different departments have died, days after they were shot responding to separate domestic incidents.

Henry County police announced the death of 38-year-old Officer Paramhans Desai on Monday night, according to Atlanta news outlets. He was shot Thursday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Jackson County Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall, who was shot Friday night responding to a 911 call about a domestic situation in Hoschton, also died Monday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the homeowners were trying to remove a woman from their home who didn’t live there. The sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived, the woman — Hoschton resident Jessica Worsham — pulled out a gun, fired at the deputies and struck Marshall. The second deputy returned fire and killed Worsham, the sheriff’s office said.

In Desai’s death, Henry County police have identified 22-year-old Jordan Jackson as a suspect. He was still at large and there is a $30,000 reward for information leading to his successful arrest and indictment. Legendary basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, who lives in the McDonough, contributed $5,000 to the $25,000 reward offered by law enforcement agencies.

Desai joined the Henry County department in 2020. He had worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and DeKalb County Police. He is survived by his wife and two young children.