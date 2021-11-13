GBI: 5 Georgia inmates escape, prompting manhunt

Five inmates escaped from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center, prompting a “Blue Alert” and a manhunt, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Saturday on social media.

GBI said all five inmates have “violent history” and two are murder suspects.

The five men were identified as Dennis Penix Jr., Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, Tyree Williams and Tyree Mantan Jackson. The social media post did not indicate the charges for each man.

Investigators said they took a white 2015 KIA Sedona van with Georgia tag CMP8628.

Pulaski County is in middle Georgia, east of I-75 and south of Macon and Warner Robins.

If you see them, DO NOT approach, but call 911, authorities said.