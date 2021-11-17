All 5 escaped Georgia inmates captured, GBI says

GBI says five men who escaped custody in Georgia have been captured.

Five inmates who escaped from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center, prompting a “Blue Alert” and a manhunt, are now in custody again, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced early Wednesday morning on social media.

Two of the inmates who escaped from the facility Friday were captured over the weekend, but authorities were still looking for the other three until Warner Robins Police announced that the fifth and final escapee had been captured Tuesday.

All 5 inmates are now in custody. pic.twitter.com/uzJRKyyHbA — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) November 17, 2021

GBI said all five inmates have “violent history” and two are murder suspects.

The five men were identified as Dennis Penix Jr., Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, Tyree Williams and Tyree Mantan Jackson. The social media post did not indicate the charges for each man.

Lewis Wendell Evans III was captured and taken into custody in Warner Robins late Sunday night. Tyree Jackson was taken into custody on Saturday.

Investigators said the five men escaped the facility about 11:15 p.m. Friday and took a white 2015 KIA Sedona van with Georgia tag CMP8628. GBI said the men were “in possession of two Tasers.”

Pulaski County is in middle Georgia, east of I-75 and south of Macon and Warner Robins.