Entangled right whale spotted off Cumberland Island with calf

An entangled right whale was spotted off Cumberland Island on Thursday, as first reported by The Current.

The nonprofit news organization posted video that was taken by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to YouTube. According to The Current, the right whale named Snow Cone was spotted with a new calf.

“Wildlife officials believe the ropes are short enough that the calf likely won’t become entangled if everything remains the same. Based on the length of the mother’s entanglement and general health assessments, officials believe her entanglement is not immediately life threatening,” The Current writes.

Wildlife officials are monitoring the situation.