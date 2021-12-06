Camden County band, chorus to perform in Hawaii for the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU – On Tuesday, the Camden County High School band will play and sing during the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

More than 90 students and 20 chaperones of the Camden County High School Band and Chorus Program left Kingsland, Georgia Friday night at 11:30 p.m. to participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on Dec. 7.

The purpose of the parade is to honor and pay respect to the Pearl Harbor survivors, our veterans, active duty military and their families.

“What an honor for the students of Camden County High School to do this,” a Facebook post on the Camden County Band Boosters read.

The band landed in Hawaii on Dec. 4 and will get ready for Tuesday.

Click here to watch a live stream of the Pearl Harbor Parade on Tuesday. The ceremony will start at 4:00 p.m. EST. The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. EST.