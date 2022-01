KINGSLAND, Ga. – An adult and child have died after a fire inside a camper parked in northern Camden County.

Two other family members were taken to the hospital, according to the news release from Camden County Fire Rescue. It’s not clear what their condition is.

Firefighters responded to the camper at 3:45 a.m. but did not provide details on the location. The release also did not give the relationship of the adult and child.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.