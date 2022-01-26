Georgia firefighters rescue deer from soccer netting

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A deer got its antlers and neck caught in soccer netting on Sunday.
The Savannah Fire Department said the deer was “extremely exhausted” and in distress.
Using trauma sheers, wire cutters, and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer. The post said it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away.
Thank you, Savannah firefighters!
