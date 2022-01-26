60º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Georgia

Georgia firefighters rescue deer from soccer netting

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Deer, rescue, Georgia, Soccer, net
Savannah Fire Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A deer got its antlers and neck caught in soccer netting on Sunday.

The Savannah Fire Department said the deer was “extremely exhausted” and in distress.

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters, and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer. The post said it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away.

Thank you, Savannah firefighters!

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email