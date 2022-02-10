Camden County voters will decide on whether to build spaceport

WOODBINE, Ga. – Camden County voters will have the final say on whether to build a spaceport in their backyard.

The Brunswick News reported there will be a special election on March 8 in Camden County to decide whether county commissioners can buy the land. This comes after a judge ruled there were enough signatures on a petition calling for the referendum.

People have said for years they feel Camden County voters should have a final say on the possibility of a spaceport coming to their county.

The FAA granted the spaceport a license in December 2021 which would allow for 12 launches a year but before that happens the county still needs to secure the site.

The 4,000-acre location the county looking to build it on is along the Cumberland Island National Seashore and is currently owned by the Union Carbide Corporation. It was one of the sites considered for the Apollo program before Florida was selected instead.

While the spaceport could become the nation’s 13th spaceport, people in Camden County have mixed emotions.

A number of lawsuits have come up over the years regarding a proposed spaceport. Some supporters said it would bring jobs and boost the local economy, but others said there is no debris that would happen and are concerned about fiery debris over the federally protected area.

Last month, a judge denied a request to stop the county from buying land-- which dealt the latest blow to opponents. In the end, the voters will sign off or not.