Brunswick man arrested in Orlando in connection with murder of 29-year-old woman last summer

A 20-year-old Brunswick man was arrested last month in Orlando in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old Brunswick woman last summer, police said.

Chequerdo DaShawn Foy was captured Feb. 22 by the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with party to a crime of murder and armed robbery.

He is being held in the Glynn County Jail.

According to police, on June 24, 2021, Brunswick police officer were called to Mansfield Street after reports of a shooting and found Shannon Riley suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System where she died from her injuries.

Investigators later identified Foy, and a second suspect in connection with the deadly shooting.

The second suspect is currently awaiting extradition from Marion County, Florida.

The Brunswick Police Department said it would like to thank the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force for its assistance.

This case is active and ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or Silent Witness at 912-265-5516.