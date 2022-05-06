Swimmer found dead identified as Charlton County High School student

FOLKSTON, Ga. – A 17-year-old missing swimmer found dead Thursday evening was a Charlton County High School student, a football coach at the school confirmed to News4JAX.

The school posted Friday about the death of Raymond Wade.

“It has been a difficult day at CCHS today. We lost a wonderful young man with a great spirit and attitude yesterday. Raymond Wade was loved by all teachers and students at CCHS. He was known for getting along with others and finding the silver lining in any situation. Raymond has been a member of our football program since 6th grade at BMS. He will be greatly missed by all of our students and staff,” the post said.

The statement concluded by saying there will be a prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Champ Bailey Field.

The school also posted photos of Wade.

Ad

Raymond Wade is missed at CCHS. Please join us Monday night at 6:30PM at Champ Bailey Field. That is May 9, 2022. Posted by Charlton County High School on Friday, May 6, 2022

Authorities in Folkston were sent Thursday to search for the teen.

According to Sheriff Robert Phillips, with the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified at 5:15 p.m. about a possible drowning on the St. Marys River at Trader’s Hill Landing.

The teen’s body, Phillips said, was recovered around 11:15 p.m.

Phillips said witnesses told investigators that a swimmer became distressed, calling for help. Deputies said friends tried to assist but were unable to help him.

The 17-year-old went under the water and did not resurface, witnesses told deputies.

Recovery efforts using sonar and a diver were used.