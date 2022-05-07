Brantley County 6th grader dies after ATV crash

A sixth-grade student at Atkinson Elementary School died Friday night from injuries suffered in an ATV crash, according to the Brantley County School System.

A post on the school system’s FB page said the student was known for his outgoing personality, infectious smile and athleticism.

“He will be greatly missed, always loved, and never forgotten,” the post said, asking for prayers for the child’s family and friends and the school community.

News4JAX is not naming the child or showing his photo out of respect for the family’s privacy.