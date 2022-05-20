FLETC pauses training because of COVID-19 outbreak

FILE - Homeland Security logo is seen during a joint news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. The Department of Homeland Security paused the work of its new disinformation governance board Wednesday. The move responds to weeks of criticism from Republicans and questions about whether the board would impinge on Americans free speech rights. A statement says DHS advisory board on homeland security will review the boards work. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

GLYNCO, Ga. – FLETC -- the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers -- is temporarily suspending training operations at the Training Delivery Point in Glynco, Georgia, because of a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.

The suspension began Friday.

The release announcing the suspension said FLETC follows CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including quarantine and isolation requirements.

Those procedures mean an uptick in cases has caused constraints on FLETC’s ability to safely provide meals and lodging for students.

“In the interest of the health and safety of FLETC staff, students, and contractors, and the surrounding Glynn County community, FLETC is temporarily pausing training and asking students to return to their duty stations,” the release said.

Students scheduled to graduate through May 27 and who are in classes not currently paused due to quarantine and isolation requirements, will continue training through graduation with increased COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the release said.

FLETC said it has had few interruptions in operations during the pandemic and has hosted numerous vaccination events in partnership with the Coastal Health District of Georgia.

“Today’s decision to temporarily pause training reflects FLETC’s continued commitment to practicing the highest standards of public health and returning to mission execution quickly,” the release said.

“FLETC is the only institution in the U.S. that has the capability and capacity to train the new federal officers that will replace the thousands of officers that leave federal service in a typical year,” FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters said. “We understand the critical nature of our mission, however, the safety of our students, staff, and the people of the communities in which we operate is paramount. Our goal is to resume operations as soon possible.”