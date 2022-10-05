Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic in Glynn County on Thursday

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A drive-thru flu vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Glynn County Health Department at 2747 Fourth St. in Brunswick.

No appointment is necessary at the drive-thru clinic.

The Glynn County Health Department began offering flu vaccine on Monday by appointment during regular hours of operation, Monday through Friday. Residents can call the health department at 912-264-3961 to schedule an appointment.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over six months of age. Vaccination is particularly important for those at high risk of complications from flu, including adults 65 and older, children younger than five, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease. COVID vaccines and the flu vaccine can be given at the same time.

“Based on significant flu activity in the southern hemisphere, there’s a good possibility that we are in for a harsher than usual flu season,” said Coastal Health District Health Director, Dr. Lawton Davis. “My best advice is to get your flu vaccine and practice other good hygiene habits like washing your hands frequently and staying home and away from others if you’re sick.”

It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection against the flu. Early fall is the best time to get vaccinated; however, getting vaccinated any time during flu season can help protect you from getting the virus.

To get more information on the flu please visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/flu.