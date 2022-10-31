Final week of early voting as Georgians continue to shatter records

More than 1.5 million ballots were cast in the first two weeks of early, in-person voting in Georgia, surpassing any previous midterm election and nearly the turnout at the same point in the 2020 presidential election when voters were encouraged election-day crowds due to COVID.

With a week to go before the election, early voting plus 155,000 completed ballots received by mail, than 22% of registered Georgians have already voted, according to the state’s data hub.

Georgia officials estimate 4.5 million citizens may cast ballots by the time the polls close on Nov. 8. Turnout was high in the May primary and competitive races for both governor and U.S. Senate at the top of the in this election is expected to continue to motivate voters across the state.

Early voting continues through Friday at one or more sites in each county. Then all neighborhood precincts will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Scroll down to see early voting locations, days and hours in each county in Southeast Georgia.

Early voting in Georgia is also known as absentee in-person voting. No matter your assigned precinct, any registered voter can go to their county’s early voting site(s) during designated hours over the next three weeks. You’ll need to bring a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or voter identification card.

“Early voting emphasizes voter convenience by giving voters multiple days to put voting into their schedules and vote when it’s easiest for them. We are expecting the same record-breaking for the general election we saw in the primary,” Mike Hassinger, elections and voting spokesman for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, told News4Georgia. “The best way to avoid lines that may occur on Election Day is to vote on one of the 17 days set aside for early voting.”

You can go to My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website to look up your voting status. That’s where you can confirm that you’re registered to vote, verify your current address is on file, see a sample ballot and find your specific election day polling place.

All neighborhood voting precincts be will open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

MORE: What’s on your ballot?

Brantley County’s only early voting site is the elections office, which will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through Nov. 4.

County elections office - 10305 North Main St., Nahunta ( Directions

Camden County residents can vote over three weeks in Kingsland or at locations in St. Marys or Woodbine, each open for one week. Locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Camden County Annex Building Community Room - 107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland - open Mondays through Saturdays, Oct. 17-29, and Monday through Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

Government building - 406 Osborne St., St. Marys - open Monday through Saturday, Oct. 24-29.

Government Services Complex, Elections Office - 200 E. 4th St., Woodbine - open Saturday, Nov. 29 and Monday through Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

Charlton County offers early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Oct. 17-Nov. 4, plus 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. at its election office in Folkston, plus a location in St. George open on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elections & Registration Office - 1520 Third St., Suite C - Folkston

St. George Community Center, 13063 Florida Ave., St. George (Saturday, Oct. 22 only)

Clinch County offers early voting at the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays from Oct. 17 through Nov. 4.

Clinch County Courthouse - 25 Court Square - Homerville ( Directions

Glynn County offers three early voting locations. Each are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Board of Elections Office - 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick (Directions

Ballard Community Building - 30 Nimitz Dr., Brunswick ( Directions

Fire Station #2 - 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island ( Directions

Pierce County offers early voting at its courthouse annex Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4.

Courthouse annex - 312 Nichols St., Blackshear ( Directions

Ware County offers early voting at two locations Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and at its election office only on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elections Office - 408 Tebeau St. Waycross ( Directions

Ware County Administration Building - 305 Oak St., Waycross ( Directions

To vote absentee, a ballot must be requested by Oct. 28 and received by your county elections office -- either by mail or dropped off in person -- by Election Day, Nov. 7.