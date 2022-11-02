Repairman admits he returned to Brunswick home, raped 15-year-old when she was home alone

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 38-year-old repairman pleaded guilty Monday to rape and child molestation in Glynn County Superior Court and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Court documents show Israel Sanchez went to a Brunswick home on Oct. 24, 2020, where a 15-year-old girl was home alone. Sanchez had previously done repair work at the home, and the girl assumed he was there to do more work because he had his tools with him.

The girl let Sanchez into the home and then went into her bedroom, according to investigators.

Sanchez followed her into the room and raped her and then left the house, according to investigators.

Sanchez, a citizen of Guatemala, tried to flee the United States after the attack, according to investigators, but he was caught in Texas by the United States Marshal’s Service.

Sanchez entered his guilty plea on Monday and was sentenced by Judge Roger B. Lane to 25 years in prison for the rape, and 20 years -- to serve 19 years -- in prison for the child molestation. The sentences will run concurrently.

Sanchez will also be required to register as a sex offender.