Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

A man was shot and killed on I Street near Norwich Street in Brunswick, police said. (WJXT)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police.

A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby.

When they investigated, they found a man lying around the corner on I Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man, who was identified as Reginald Miller, 33, of Brunswick, died at the scene, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paxton Edgy at 912-279-2620 or Silent Witness 912-267-5516.

