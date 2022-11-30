Incident at Savannah High School was a hoax call threat to the school

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Sheila Blanco, the Public Information Manager for Savannah-Chatham County Schools, confirmed around 10 a.m. Wednesday that the incident at Savannah High School Wednesday morning was a hoax threat from a call that came into the school.

The FBI is investigating where the call came from.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Georgia officials responded to unconfirmed reports of a gunman at Savannah High School that resulted in heavy police presence in the area.

Police have searched the entire building and found no sign of a shooting, and no one has been injured.

The Savannah Mayor responded to the situation on Facebook.

I have been advised that emergency responders are on site and searching Savannah High School and the Savannah Early... Posted by Mayor Van Johnson on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Live video from WJCL showed students being picked up by parents around 9:30 a.m.

Nearby streets in the area have been closed. All parents have been asked to go to The Park parking lot on Pennsylvania to pick up their children, according to Brett Buffington with WSAV news.