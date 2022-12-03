Group makes final push to draw voters to polls ahead of Georgia runoff Tuesday

Today, a final push to encourage people to vote in Georgia's runoff election for the US Senate seat up for grabs. Herschel Walker is challenging Raphael Warnock for that seat.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Representatives with the “New Georgia Project Action Fund” plan to do some door knocking in Brunswick on Saturday afternoon – a final push to encourage voters to head to the polls Tuesday in Georgia’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat still up for grabs.

Republican Herschel Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, for that seat.

The action fund representatives plan to be out in Brunswick for about 90 minutes -- from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, encouraging people to vote Tuesday, if they did not vote early.

Reps with the New Georgia Project Action Fund said they have canvassed neighborhoods all year throughout the state ahead of the midterms.

They said they recently knocked on more than 640,000 doors just during the runoff period alone.

They said on Saturday they are specifically targeting voters in Brunswick and generally in Glynn County intentionally.

According to the group, turnout for Glynn County in last month’s midterm election was 57%.

They said that was a 3.4% drop compared to the 2018 midterms. The group said voter turnout in the county so far for the runoff stands at 22.8%.

Almost 1.5 million people have already voted early.

The runoff election is on Tuesday.

Changes in Cobb County

A judge agreed to extend the deadline for absentee ballot returns in Cobb County for voters whose applications for absentee ballots were received on or before Nov. 26.

This is in response to a lawsuit that was filed from a few voters who accused the county of delaying mailing out ballots.

Two absentee voters sued the Cobb County Board of Elections, accusing the department of not sending out more than 3,400 absentee ballots on time for the runoff.

The lawsuit was filed jointly by the Cobb County Democracy Center and Southern Poverty Law Center.

This is the second time the county’s election department is being sued over the same issue.

There was a lawsuit against the board of elections during last month’s general election when the county was accused of failing to send out more than 1,000 absentee ballots.

The election board’s attorney says the lawsuit is “factually incorrect” and says all absentee ballots were sent according to the required deadlines.

The attorney says the ballots were prepared and packed but were not picked up in the mail until Nov. 28 because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had this to say about the judge’s decision to extend the deadline:

“Changing state law at the request of political activists on the eve of an election is a horrible idea. I would urge the judge to reconsider. These last-minute changes are unfair, lead to confusion, which just leads to more judges trying to make more last-minute changes, and gives fodder to those who are not inclined to accept the election results.

Those voters who did not get an absentee ballot on time will be allowed to vote using the federal write-in absentee ballot.

And every ballot has to be postmarked by Dec. 6 to be accepted.