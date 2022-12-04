In wake of more record early voting, Georgia prepares to wrap U.S. Senate runoff

Georgia voters continued strong turnout each day last week during early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

While Warnock got more votes in last month’s general election, neither candidate got more than 50% of the votes, triggering a runoff on Tuesday.

As of Saturday morning, 1,712,651 voters cast ballots during early voting.

Friday’s total of 352,953 shattered the previous one-day record for early voting in the 2016 Presidential Election, where 252,715 voters cast their ballots.

Walker, Warnock making their final pitches to voters in Georgia Senate runoff

Monday and Tuesday both showed totals above 300,000 ballots cast, with the lowest total of 286,000 voters going to the polls on Wednesday. Thursday’s total of 298,000 nearly broke the 300,000 mark, according to Georgia elections officials.

“Georgia has struck the perfect balance between accessibility and security,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “These historic turnout levels emphasize that any lawful voter who wants to cast a ballot can do so easily. Turnout and voter participation is excellent. Our elections division will continue working with county election directors to expand early voting opportunities in the future.”

In-person turnout throughout the week reached 1,712,651 with total turnout reaching 1,852,593 including Absentee and Military voters. Turnout for the 2022 Runoff has now reached 26.4% of active Georgia voters.

Voters who have not cast their ballot will need to arrive in-person on Election Day. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be found on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. Georgians must vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day.

Any mail-in ballots must arrive by 7 p.m. Tuesday.