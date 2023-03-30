Kingsland officer crashes cruiser, tests positive for ‘presence of alcohol,’ police say

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An officer with the Kingsland Police Department was relieved from duty following a crash Wednesday in his department-issued vehicle, according to a news release.

The KPD said the officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Laurel Island Parkway near I-95 and that the crash occurred while the officer was on duty.

Police said the Georgia State Patrol responded and that the officer was treated for a minor injury. Per department policy, the officer was screened and he “tested positive for the presence of alcohol,” the Police Department said.

He was relieved from duty, but later submitted his resignation.

Notably, the Police Department did not mention whether the officer was facing any charges.