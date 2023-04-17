Brunswick officials to meet with Pinova plant representatives following massive fire

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – After a massive fire at the Pinova chemical plant that burned for hours Saturday, Brunswick officials said they plan to meet with representatives from the company to talk about what comes next -- and about future inspections.

Three operatives from the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s office were at the plant most of the day Sunday looking into the extent of the damage and the origin of the fire, but there’s still no definitive cause of the blaze.

The fire started Saturday around 7 a.m. Officials said it was contained around 10 a.m., then it reignited around 3 p.m. that afternoon. The response was massive and included 13 different fire and emergency management agencies, three law enforcement agencies to help with traffic and logistical support, and Georgia Forestry, which air-dropped fire suppressant over the site.

Ron Kurtz, senior director of operations at Pinova, said in a statement Sunday, that it took responders 90 minutes to get the initial fire under control and thanked crews for their “coordinated approach” after the fire reignited.

Glynn County officials said in a release Sunday that crews were continuing to “maintain the scene and spray the area as a precautionary measure.”

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the City & County Fire Departments, the Savannah Fire Department, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and other firefighting teams and Samaritans in the vicinity, as well as the Georgia EPD, the U.S. Coast Guard, and other relevant authorities, for their swift and effective emergency response,” Krutz said.

The massive fire caused voluntary evacuation orders for some residents who were within a 1/2 mile radius of the plant – and a shelter-in-place order for the entire town Saturday.

At a Saturday night news conference, a firefighter said the crews gained control of the fire by setting up a foam operation, and by 10 p.m., they announced that the fire was successfully extinguished and all evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted.

The city of Brunswick had also issued a State of Emergency, which was lifted at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The release said the Environmental Protection Agency distributed seven monitors at various locations around the perimeter of the plant to test and monitor air quality overnight following the blaze.

Pinova fire plant fire (Glynn County Commissioners)

According to officials, no levels were registered to call for public safety concerns and wind shifts helped move the smoke plume and keep it from settling in the area.

Despite that reassurance, some residents were still concerned.

“I don’t trust it,” Kimmly Parrish said. “I had to have my mask on because that chemical, that fumes from that fire. It wasn’t good for me.”

Brunswick City Fire crews are working with the Georgia Fire Marshal to begin an inspection of the Pinova plant, according to Glynn County officials.

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners initially reported Saturday that there were no injuries, but the release said two people suffered minor burns during the incident and were treated by paramedics onsite.

RELATED: I-TEAM dives into previous violations at Pinova plant in Brunswick

Kurtz said no employees were injured as well as all workers were evacuated to safe areas when the fire began.

Multiple law enforcement agencies also facilitated traffic as evacuations and shelter-in-place orders were called. They also provided emergency vehicle escorts and patrols for safety.

“I am so proud of our First Responder community,” said Brunswick City Fire Department Chief Tim White. “This was a mutual aid operation; we had every resource on hand and available to us. The response was fast, and I cannot say enough about this community.

The Red Cross set up a shelter at Howard Coffin Park for evacuees, where 29 Glynn County residents signed in at the shelter and 16 stayed the entire night, according to the executive director of the Southeast Georgia region. Evacuees returned to their homes early Sunday morning.

Officials said the plant sustained structural damage, but no chemical tanks were affected. Krutz said the fire started in the terpene resin area of the facility. The terpene resins, according to Krutz, are used in adhesives, construction specialties, flavors, fragrances, personal care as well as other household items.

Krutz said the company is working with officials to conduct a full investigation.

Pinova plant officials will make the final decision on plant operations once the investigators complete the inspection.