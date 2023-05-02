Brunswick Police investigate suspicious death on Amherst Street

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A man was found dead Monday evening on Amherst Street in Brunswick and police are investigating the death as suspicious.

The Brunswick Police Department said officers responded to Amherst Street near L Street around 5:18 p.m. Monday and found a man dead with an apparent injury.

They also found a gray Honda Civic.

The man was later identified as 38-year-old Romnel Wilfredro Lopez Alfaro, of Brunswick.

Alfaro’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s office for further examination.

Brunswick Police investigators are actively working the incident s a suspicious death investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.