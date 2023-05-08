2 men accused of concealing death of Glynn County man who had been reported missing

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Two men in Glynn County are accused of concealing the death of a man who was reported missing last week. More charges could be filed against them, police say.

Michael Dittman, 51 of St. Simons Island, was reported missing Thursday, but a family member told police they hadn’t seen or heard from him since May 1.

Two days after he was reported missing, Dittman was found dead on Saturday in an overgrown field off Bishop Street in Country Club Estates, just north of Brunswick. The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Lab for an autopsy to determine Dittman’s cause and manner of death.

Police arrested two men: Donald Lawrence, 36, and Alexander Heiman, 30, who are accused of concealing Dittman’s death, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Police have not released the men’s mugshots, and their connection to Dittman is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glynn County Police Detective Edgy at 912-554-7807 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.