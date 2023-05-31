Caught on camera: Driver survives death-defying car crash in Georgia

Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck ramp on highway

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. – A sheriff deputy’s body camera captured the moment a car launched up a tow truck ramp and into the air in Georgia. (Scroll down to play video)

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office had stopped to help drivers who had gotten into an accident when another one happened. A can drove up the ramp of a tow truck and went airborne.

The car flew 120 feet through the air “Dukes of Hazzard”-style, authorities say.

Deputies on the scene raced to help the driver who survived the crash.

This serves as a reminder to pay attention while on the road and to move over for emergency vehicles.

Click the play button below to watch the video. (Video: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office)