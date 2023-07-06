Body found floating in water at Gilligan’s Island park prompts homicide investigation in Southeast Georgia

KINGSLAND, Ga. – The body of a man was found Thursday afternoon on Gilligan’s Island off of GA Highway 40, police said.

The St. Mary Police Department said the body was about 150 yards from the main shoreline. Fire rescue was called and confirmed that the man was dead.

Ashley Clark said she regularly comes to the area to check up on the homeless people who have set up camps. She also discovered the body and called emergency officials.

Clark said the homeless people told her the body was “hogtied, beaten to a pulp and thrown in the water to drown.” Authorities have not released any information about the condition of the body or confirmed how the man died but did confirm the death to be a homicide.

One homeless man said he told police that he knew who the alleged killer was because the victim and the alleged suspect had what he called an “ongoing beef” with each other.

Authorities have not mentioned any suspect information, but Clark described him as “quiet and polite. Really smart.”

“He was a cool kind of dude. He tried to stay to himself,” the homeless man said.

Law enforcement, including the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, gathered evidence at the scene. SMPD will not release the man’s identification until a next of kin is contacted.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with the homicide investigation.