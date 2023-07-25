83º
Georgia

Man driving with suspended license arrested after Glynn County police learn vehicle is stolen during traffic stop

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Georgia, Glynn County, Savannah

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A driver with a suspended license was arrested Friday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of stolen property, drugs and guns.

The Glynn County Police Department said an officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop near New Jessup Highway and Interstate 95.

During the stop, police learned that Malcolm Davis, 32, had a suspended license and the vehicle that he was driving was recently reported stolen in Savannah. The tag also belonged to another vehicle.

When police searched the vehicle, they found over three grams of cocaine and two loaded pistols.

Davis was hit with six charges, four of which are felonies, and taken into custody.

