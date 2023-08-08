Glynn County parents happy about safety changes as students head back to class

Students return to the classroom in Glynn County on Tuesday and several expressed relief at the safety measures in place as they dropped their children off for the first day of school.

A third of K-12 parents fear a shooting could happen at their child’s school according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Erin Cox, whose niece is starting pre-K this year, is among those worried adults.

“I’m just scared something is going to happen,” Cox said. “All these shootings going on and stuff.”

Glynn County Schools is a district with its own police department.

About 26 officers in total are pre-assigned to each school.

Also, earlier this year, the county removed public schools as polling places to improve safety and security for students.

That’s part of the reason why DJ Law and Eric Travis feel comfortable sending their children back.

“When you pull up to the school at least three officers -- that’s always a deterrent,” said Law, whose two children attend Golden Isles Elementary.

All three of Travis’ children go to Brunswick Christian Academy.

“The school seems to be locked down, so hopefully we won’t have as many incidents at school as in the past,” Travis said.

Travis also added another thing to look forward to.

“Maybe my refrigerator will have more food in it now,” he joked.

Important info:

The Edulog Parent Portal App is available in the App Store and Google Play.

There is a dress code update: https://www.glynn.k12.ga.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1724537&type=d&pREC_ID=1892935

Student safety info: https://www.glynn.k12.ga.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1727194&type=d&pREC_ID=2413425

Anonymous reporting: https://appweb.stopitsolutions.com/login

Transportation info: https://www.glynn.k12.ga.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2182282&type=d&pREC_ID=2197063

If you have issues or concerns regarding school bus transportation, email or call 912-267-4120.