Evacuation order issued for Cumberland Island as Southeast Georgia prepares for Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm.

The potential hazards for Southeast Georgia at this time may include sustained strong wind, downed trees, loss of power, and an increasing threat of tornadoes.

Southeast Georgia could see high impacts from the storm as it sweeps northeast.

Based on storm speed and track, Idalia is forecast to impact the area beginning sometime early Wednesday.

Camden County

An evacuation has been ordered for Zone A in Camden County, which consists of Cumberland Island and Little Cumberland Island.

Chairman Ben Casey signed a State of Emergency for the county.

Earlier this year the Camden County Board of Commissioners approved new hurricane evacuation zones for Camden County. The county now features four zones to better reflect risk and evacuation management.

Camden County residents, regardless of zone, should strongly consider voluntary evacuation in low-lying areas. Locations that have flooded in the past are likely to flood during this tropical event. Residents in manufactured housing should consider relocating to a stronger structure.

Fort Frederica National Monument and Cumberland Island National Seashore closed visitor facilities and grounds Monday for the safety of visitors and staff. The parks will remain closed through at least Thursday. After the storm has passed, damage assessments will occur, and a re-opening date will be established when the park is deemed safe for visitation. Please visit www.nps.gov/cuis or monitor the Facebook page for up-to-date information about visiting Cumberland Island National Seashore: www.facebook.com/CumberlandIslandNPS/

For more information about Fort Frederica National Monument, visit (www.nps.gov/fofr) or follow the park on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/FortFredericaNPS/)

Charlton County

Due to Hurricane Idalia, the garbage pickup schedule is being pushed out one day. The following is the schedule for this week:

Wednesday pickup on Thursday

Thursday pickup on Friday

Friday pickup on Saturday

If your can is damaged, please get in touch with Meridian Waste at (904) 849-5122.

Brantley County

The Brantley County School System continues to monitor Idalia and is collaborating with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) and National Hurricane Center for safety updates and guidance.

Due to the projected path of the storm, all Brantley Schools and the Central Office will be closed on Wednesday. The county has a normal school day Tuesday.

Brantley expects to return to school on Thursday provided there is no significant damage to its facilities, most roads are passable, and there are not have widespread electrical outages in the county.

Updates and any changes to school plans for Thursday will be communicated on the school system Facebook page and through the text out system. Please monitor this site for updates.

Glynn County

There is the potential for destructive life-threatening winds where the core of Idalia moves onshore in the Big Bend region of Florida, with hurricane conditions expected elsewhere in portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Florida Gulf Coast.

Strong winds will also spread inland across portions of northern Florida and southern Georgia near the track of the center of Idalia where Hurricane Warnings are in effect.

Residents in these areas should be prepared for long-duration power outages.

The city of Brunswick is offering sandbags Tuesday at Glynn County Stadium, 5 Community Action Drive, Brunswick GA 31520. Must provide proof of residence within the City of Brunswick limits.

Bags will be available until they run out, or you can bring your own for filling. Volunteers will be available to assist.

Sand will be available starting at 10:30 a.m. at Fire Station 4 on the north end of St. Simons Island at 3581 Frederica Road, and at Fire Station 2 on Demere Road at St. Simons Island Airport.

The Fire Department will hand out a limited supply of sandbags, 10 per household.

Sand is available at Ballard Park with a limited supply of sandbags, 10 per household.

This will be on a first come first serve basis.

Ware County

The National Weather Center has released new information that puts Waycross-Ware County in a greater area of concern.

The most likely time of arrival of sustained winds for Waycross-Ware County: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday with localized Flash Flood potential for the Waycross-Ware County area and a tornado threat.

Rainfall of 4″-6″ or more is expected.

Residents are asked not to travel on the roadways Wednesday due to the severe weather and potential roadway blockages.

If you don’t feel safe in your structure take shelter in a more secure structure elsewhere. There are no known shelter openings in Waycross-Ware County at this time.

Pierce County

Pierce County has been upgraded to Hurricane Warning as of 11 a.m. by NWS JAX.

Hurricane Idalia continues to intensify and become a major hurricane.

The county urges its community and neighboring counties to prepare for high winds in some areas of 74 mph, flash flooding with 4-6 inches and an elevated chance for tornadoes.