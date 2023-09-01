NWS reports 3 tornadoes touched down in Glynn County in wake of Hurricane Idalia

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – After completing site surveys in Glynn County, the National Weather Service said it found damage showing three separate tornadoes touched down in wake of Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday.

The first one was around 7:34 a.m. According to the NWS, the tornado which spanned about 9.79 miles and was around 50 yards wide caused damage to trees and powerlines near U.S. Highway 82 and the South Brunswick River.

Another tornado started as a water spout in the Brunswick River around 7:45 a.m. then came ashore near New Castle Street and moved north toward Jesup Highway with winds up to 94 mph, making it an EF-1 tornado, the NWS said. There was damage to trees and some structures.

The last tornado started as a water spout in St. Simon Sound. It came ashore on the southern tip of St. Simons Island and damaged some trees as well. It was also an EF-1 with a width of 50 yards, NWS reported. No wind speed was noted.

There were no injuries reported.