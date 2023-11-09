No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 10 Mississippi in the marquee highlight of this week’s SEC games

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) runs from Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A look at Week 11 in the Southeastern Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 10 Mississippi (8-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0, No. 2), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Ole Miss hasn't been part of a top 10 versus No. 1 matchup since the 1950s. The Rebels have been rolling since a loss to No. 8 Alabama. The Bulldogs are fresh from a battle against No. 16 Missouri and are riding a 26-game winning streak. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is 12th nationally and second in the SEC in total offense, one spot ahead of Georgia's Carson Beck on both counts. Georgia's star tight end Brock Bowers has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Ole Miss is 1-15 all-time against teams ranked No. 1 in a major poll. The lone win came 23-17 over Alabama in 2014, when Georgia coach Kirby Smart was in his final season as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. That team was ranked No. 3 in the AP poll and No. 1 by the coaches.

A win would likely keep Georgia at No. 1 for the 22nd straight week, breaking a tie with Miami for the second-longest such streak behind Southern California's 33. The Bulldogs are 12-1 at home against ranked opponents under Smart.

BEST MATCHUP

No. 14 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2) at No. 16 Missouri (7-2, 3-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Call it the battle to be considered the second-best team in the SEC East behind Georgia, though the Volunteers have next against the Bulldogs..

Missouri is coming off a 30-21 loss to Georgia when the Tigers' upset hopes were done in by defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse's fourth-quarter interception.

Missouri's Cody Schrader leads the SEC with 919 rushing yards and has run for 10 touchdowns. Tennessee tops the SEC in run defense, allowing just 97.3 yards a game to rank 13th nationally. The Vols have held six opponents to less than 100 yards on the ground and limited UConn to just 35.

LONG SHOT

Florida is a 13 1/2-point underdog against No. 18 LSU, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Much could depend on the injury status of the Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniel s. The Gators are coming off a 39-36 overtime loss to Arkansas but also beat Tennessee earlier and need one win to become bowl eligible. The Gators are on a 2-14 slump in games played away from home.

IMPACT PLAYER

LSU'S quarterback. Daniels' status is uncertain for the game against Florida, though coach Brian Kelly indicated mid-week that signs were encouraging. Daniels didn't play another snap after entering concussion protocol following a hit by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner that drew a roughing the passer flag. If he can't go, then Garrett Nussmeier gets his first career start. Nussmeier is 17 of 33 for 196 yards and a touchdown in five games this season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Alabama, which has an early kickoff against Kentucky, is 27-0 in games that start at 11:30 a.m. CT or earlier under coach Nick Saban. ... The Florida-LSU game amounts to a tiebreaker since the series is tied at 33-33-3. ... Ole Miss has 65 plays of 20-plus yards this season, third-most among FBS teams. ... Vanderbilt has lost eight straight games and 14 in a row to South Carolina heading into Saturday's meeting. ... Mississippi State's Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson are trying to become just the second Power Five duo to finish first and second in their league in tackles two straight seasons since it became an official stat in 2000. Virginia's Micah Kiser and Quin Blanding did it in 2016 and 2017.

