Altamaha Riverkeeper: 6 miles of shoreline impacted by Golden Ray oil leak

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - More than six miles of shoreline has been impacted by oil leaking from the Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, according to the Altamaha Riverkeeper.

The Riverkeeper said it has taken samples from a 9-mile radius around the overturned ship on Wednesday.

The lab found that almost the entire shoreline from Cedar Creek to the Brunswick Port were affected. It said many areas have been saturated with oil from the low tide line up to the top of the Spartina grass.

On Thursday, the Riverkeeper will be testing new locations that have not yet been documented.

Due to the weather, the St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command partially suspended operations earlier in the week.

As of Monday, salvage workers had removed over 198,000 gallons of fuel from the Golden Ray.

