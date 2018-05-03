60-year-old C-130 that crashed was on final trip

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - An aging C-130 Hercules that rescued and resupplied U.S. citizens after last year’s hurricanes crashed onto a highway near Savannah during what was supposed to be its final flight, killing all nine Puerto Ricans on board.

After more than 60 years of government service, the huge plane was being flown into retirement in Arizona, reducing Puerto Rico’s Air National Guard fleet to five similar planes, two of which need maintenance and aren’t being used, Adjutant General Isabelo Rivera said.

“The planes that we have in Puerto Rico -- it’s not news today that they are the oldest planes on inventory” among all National Guard planes nationwide, and they often face delays in getting spare parts shipped to the island, he said.

It’s too early to say what might have caused the plane to drop out of the sky onto Georgia’s Highway 21 moments after taking off from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Rivera said the plane last received maintenance at the military base in Savannah in April.

Aviation experts told News4Jax that the C-130 is a very safe plane designed to fly even with one or more of its four engines aren't working. Video of the plane appear to show it stall before falling from the sky.

All nine crew members had helped with hurricane recovery efforts as part of the 198th Fighter Squadron, nicknamed the Bucaneros, which flies out of Base Muniz in the northern coastal city of Carolina, Rivera said. The squadron used the plane to rescue Americans from the British Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma, and later supplied food and water to Puerto Ricans desperate for help after Hurricane Maria.

A spokesman for the Georgia Air National Guard says authorities don’t yet know what caused a military cargo plane to crash after taking off from a Savannah, Georgia.

“The National Guard is an extended family,” Rivera said as doctors, psychologists and chaplains gathered to meet with the victims’ relatives.

The huge plane came down so hard that the only part still intact was its tail section, said Chris Hanks, a spokesman for the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association. The fuselage appeared to have struck the median, and pieces of its wings, which spanned 132 feet, were scattered across lanes in both directions.

The debris field stretched 600 feet in diameter, Effingham County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gena Bilbo said. The only part of the plane still intact is the tail wing.

“It miraculously did not hit any cars, any homes,” she said. Eight hours after the crash, she confirmed that “To our knowledge there are no survivors.”

IMAGES: Cargo plane crashes on Georgia highway

Witnesses describe plane going down

Eyewitnesses who saw the military cargo plane go down described the explosion that followed.

"It was a huge ball of fire and it was loud and it shook my car. It was scary. I've never seen anything like that in my life and I don't like seeing stuff like that," said James Lavine, who was driving home from work when witnessed the crash. "It's playing over and over in my head."

The plane crashed onto Highway 21 moments after taking off from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, narrowly missing people on the ground and sending an orange and black fireball into the sky.

"It had just taken off. It looked like it was taking a turn and the nose of the plane went up in the air and it just starting coming down," Lavine said. "Just slammed in the middle of Highway 21.”

Lavine and another witness both said it appeared the plane may have gone into a stall before it crashed.

“The C-130 came flying over our head pretty low. He barely missed the top of the tree line that’s just how low he was. He seemed to me like he was trying to gain altitude. Maybe the plane stalled out," said witness Roger Best, who was a quarter mile of a mile away from the crash. "In the last second, you see he tried to make a hard banking left hand turn and that didn’t work. The plane nosed dive straight into the ground.”

Witnesses said the explosion was so big that the shock wave shook everything nearby.

"It shook my truck," Best said. "I've never seen anything like that and I wish I hadn't saw it."

Motorist Mark Jones told the Savannah Morning News that he saw the plane hit the road right in front of him, and explode in a huge fireball.

“It didn’t look like it nosedived, but it almost looked like it stalled and just went almost flat right there in the middle of the highway,” Jones said.

“I’m still shook up and shaking. My stomach is in knots because I know they’re people just like me. I wasn’t that far from it and I could have just kept going and it would have been me and we wouldn’t be talking right now,” Jones said.

The U.S. territory’s Gov. Ricardo Rossello expressed his sadness, tweeting that “our prayers are with the families of the Puerto Rican crew.”

President Donald Trump tweeted that he had been briefed on the crash, and sent “thoughts and prayers for the victims, their families and the great men and women of the National Guard.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.