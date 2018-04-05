7 protesters detained after vandalism on Kings Bay sub base

KINGS BAY, Ga. - Seven members of a group called “Kings Bay Plowshares” have been detained at the Kings Bay Submarine Base, after they slipped onto the base around 1 a.m. Thursday and vandalized some signs, according to a base spokesman.

It’s uncertain how the protesters gained access, but Kings Bay public affairs office spokesman Scott Bassett said no personnel or facilities were ever threatened.

The protesters spray-painted several signs, Bassett said

They are being processed now and will be turned over to the Camden County Sheriff's Office to face charges of trespassing and defacing government property.

The Plowshares group is opposed to nuclear weapons and advocates active resistance to war.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.