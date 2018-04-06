Bond denied for 7 protesters charged with vandalism on Kings Bay base

ST. MARYS, Ga. - Seven members of an anti-war activist group who were charged with trespassing and defacing government property were denied bond Friday morning, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

The members of Kings Bay Plowshares were arrested Thursday after authorities said they slipped onto the Kings Bay Submarine Base and vandalized some signs.

The activists, who are being held in the Camden County Jail, are:

Clare Grady, 59, Ithaca, New York

Martha Hennessey, 62, Perkinsville, Vermont

Carmen Trotta, 55, New York City

Elizabeth McAlister, 78, Baltimore

Patrick O’Neil, 61, Garner, North Carolina

Mark Corville, 55, New Haven, Connecticut

Stephen Kelly, 69, Los Gatos, California

A news release on the Kings Bay Plowshares Facebook page said the seven Catholic activists got onto the St. Marys base Wednesday night, carrying hammers and "baby bottles of their own blood."

The base's gates are staffed with security at all times, so it’s uncertain how the protesters gained access to the base, but Kings Bay public affairs office spokesman Scott Bassett said no personnel or facilities were ever threatened.

It's possible the seven activists were there for hours before they were caught, and Bassett confirmed security measures at the base are being reviewed.

The group, which is opposed to nuclear weapons and advocates active resistance to war, tried to "convert weapons of mass destruction," the release said.

King's Bay is the Navy's Atlantic Ocean Trident port with six ballistic missile subs and two guided missile subs.

The group's Facebook post said the men and women divided up and went to the administration building, the D5 Missile monument installation and the nuclear weapons storage bunkers with crime scene tape, hammers and banners reading:

"The ultimate logic of racism is genocide" -- Dr. Martin Luther King (Jr.)

"The ultimate logic of Trident is omnicide"

"Nuclear weapons: illegal -- immoral."

